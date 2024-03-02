Liverpool beat Nottingham Forrest 1-0 with a goal in the 98th minute by Darwin Nuñez. With this, those led by Jürgen Klopp will maintain the top of the Premier League.
In front, the reds They will have to face different matches in various competitions, very important for the future of the team in these months, in which a bad match can keep you away from a title, so the team will have to give its best to get a positive result from these matches.
The draw for these round of 16 of the Europa League will pit Klopp's team against the Czech team. These are leading the classification of their league, although the reds They start as clear favorites in this eliminatory, so we will see if they make this status of favorites effective.
The real great game of the competition. First and second will face each other in what will be one of the last, at least to date, matches that we will see between Klopp and Guardiola. It will be a clash of utmost importance because if nothing changes until then, whoever wins will lead the competition, in an already decisive stretch of the season.
The decisive match will be at Anfield. Liverpool hopes to go into this match with the tie on track, and thus close their pass to the quarterfinals of the competition. Anything other than that would be a surprise and disappointment for Klopp's team.
And one of the great rivalries of England arrives, the classic of English football. The two largest and most important teams in the country will face each other this weekend to see who is the best of both. Lately, it is Liverpool that is taking the lead, but it has not always been like this and no matter what happens it is always a very competitive and complicated match.
On matchday 30 of the Premier League, Liverpool faces Brighton in a crucial duel. The Reds look to maintain their position at the top of the table, while Brighton look to secure key points in their fight for the European places. Excitement is guaranteed at Anfield.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Sparta Prague
|
7 of March
|
18:45 ESP, 14:45 ARG, 11:45 MX
|
UEL
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Manchester City
|
March 10th
|
16:45 ESP, 12:45 ARG, 09:45 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Sparta Prague
|
March 14
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
UEL
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Manchester United
|
March 17
|
16:45 ESP, 12:45 ARG, 09:45 MX
|
FA CUP
|
DAZN
|
Brighton
|
March 31st
|
15:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 08:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
