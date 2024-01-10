Liverpool had to face today the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-finals against Fulham in their stadium, in front of their people, at Anfield, in a match that ended with a 2-1 comeback in favor of the Reds. They started losing with a goal from Willian, but Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo (both with assistance from Darwin Nuñez) scored the goals for the victory.
Below we leave you with the schedule with the five games that Liverpool will have to face in the coming weeks:
Liverpool begins 2024 with a very intense schedule, playing 6 games in January and all of them important. Bournemouth might seem like an affordable rival, but there's a reason they call them “the giant killer.”
Liverpool's penultimate game in January will be the second leg of the EFL Cup. Klopp's team knows how important it is to get a good result in the first leg, and they will try to take the tie to Craven Cottage practically doomed.
For the twenty-second matchday of the English championship, Jürgen Klopp's men will receive a visit from one of the worst Chelsea in recent years. Liverpool are one of the clubs that are fighting the competition.
This match could be very important for both teams, which are at the top of the table. A victory can mean standing out in the standings.
After the tough game against Mikel Arteta's men, Jürgen Klopp's men will receive a visit from a club that is currently in the relegation zone. A priori, Liverpool will have to be superior to Burnley and the three points should not escape them considering the circumstances.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Bournemouth
|
January 21st
|
17:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Fulham
|
January 24
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
EFL Cup
|
DAZN
|
Chelsea
|
January 31
|
21:15 ESP, 17:15 ARG, 14:15 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Arsenal
|
February 4
|
17:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Burnley
|
Feb. 10
|
16:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 09:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
