Today we had the match of the day in which Liverpool and Manchester City faced each other in a key match in the Premier League. The match took place at 4:45 p.m. at Anfield
Below we leave you with the schedule with Liverpool's next five games after this game against Manchester City
The decisive match will be at Anfield. Liverpool arrives with a tremendous 5-1 win in the first leg and has one foot in the quarterfinals of the competition. Surely Klopp will give substitute players a break and save the starters so they can rest after the series.
And one of the great rivalries of England arrives, the classic of English football. The two largest and most important teams in the country will face each other this weekend to see who is the best of both. Lately, it is Liverpool that is taking the lead, but it has not always been like this and no matter what happens it is always a very competitive and complicated match.
On matchday 30 of the Premier League, Liverpool faces Brighton in a crucial duel. The Reds look to maintain their position at the top of the table, while Brighton look to secure key points in their fight for the European places. Excitement is guaranteed at Anfield.
The match will be played on Saturday, April 4 at the Anfield stadium. It is an accessible match for Jurgen Klopp's team to continue adding points and give starting players a rest due to the string of matches. Sheffield United are last in the Premier League.
After meeting each other in the FA Cup, Jürgen Klopp's men will face Manchester United again but this time in a Premier League match where both, although with different objectives, will try to seek victory.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Sparta Praha
|
March 14
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
UEL
|
Movistar +
|
Manchester United
|
March 17
|
16:45 ESP, 12:45 ARG, 09:45 MX
|
FA Cup
|
DAZN
|
Brighton
|
March 31st
|
15:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 08:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Sheffield United
|
April 4
|
20:30 ESP, 16:30 ARG, 13:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Manchester United
|
April 7
|
16:30 ESP, 12:30 ARG, 09:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
#schedule #Liverpool39s #games #match #Manchester #City
Leave a Reply