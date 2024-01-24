Liverpool, the team that currently leads the Premier League, is in great form, having won its last three games and taking 11 of the 15 possible points in the last 15. This season, in the league championship, the Klopp's team have only known defeat once and are at +29 in goal difference, which already leaves them better than last year, when they finished fifth with a +28 difference. In 21 games they are only 5 wins away from equaling the number of games won last year, and here we leave you a tour of the next games they have:
Liverpool's penultimate game in January will be a match against Norwich in the FA Cup. After the tie against Fulham in the EFL Cup, Klopp's men will have to return to the cup competition to face a team currently English second division.
For the twenty-second matchday of the English championship, Jürgen Klopp's men will receive a visit from one of the worst Chelsea in recent years. The Londoners are currently ninth, but they have won 4 of the last five games played, taking 12 points out of 15, with a total of 9 total games won so far this Premier season.
The first and third in the Premier League will meet on the twenty-third matchday, and today they are separated by 8 points. Arteta's men are having a great season and maintain the competitive pace of last year that so many people questioned due to the youth of the squad. But despite any expectations there may be, they are surely exceeding them, only 5 points behind the leader.
After the tough game against Mikel Arteta's men, Jürgen Klopp's men will receive a visit from a club that is currently in the relegation zone. 12 total points, already five from salvation, leave Kompany's team in a very bad position in terms of saving themselves, and even more so taking into account that the one who scores the salvation is a team that has already suffered a ten-point penalty and has managed to recover. .
Brentford, fourteenth, have lost four of their last five games, and are six points away from relegation, but having recovered their star striker Ivan Toney will surely get them back to the competitive pace they need so much and the year went so well. past, to be able to climb some more positions in the classification.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Norwich
|
January 28
|
15:30 ESP, 11:30 ARG, 08:30 MX
|
FA Cup
|
DAZN
|
Chelsea
|
January 31
|
21:15 ESP, 17:15 ARG, 14:15 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Arsenal
|
February 4
|
17:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Burnley
|
Feb. 10
|
16:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 09:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Brentford
|
February 17th
|
13:30 ESP, 09:30 ARG, 06:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
