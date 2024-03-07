Liverpool beat Sparta Braga 5-1, with goals from Mac Allister, Darwin Núñez (2), Luis Díaz and Szoboszlai, in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16. With this result, the English team will arrive with a great advantage in the second leg. They have practically sealed their qualification to the next stage. The figure of the match was Darwin Núñez, the Liverpool forward showed his best level by scoring 2 goals. The next match will be on Thursday, March 14 at the Anfield stadium.
Liverpool won their last UEFA in the 2000-2001 season. In the final anthology they faced Alavés, whom they won 5-4 after playing in extra time. Javi Moreno gave Alavés hope by scoring 3-2 and 3-3 in 3 minutes. Liverpool won their last UEFA in the 2000-2001 season. In 1976 against Bruges at Wembley they won the second UEFA and the first came in 1973 against Borussia Mönchengladbach, with the English team winning by an aggregate score of 3-2.
The real great game of the competition. First and second will face each other in what will be one of the last, at least to date, matches that we will see between Klopp and Guardiola. It will be a clash of utmost importance because if nothing changes until then, whoever wins will lead the competition, in an already decisive stretch of the season.
The decisive match will be at Anfield. Liverpool arrives with a tremendous 5-1 win in the first leg and has one foot in the quarterfinals of the competition. Surely Klopp will give substitute players a break and save the starters so they can rest after the series.
And one of the great rivalries of England arrives, the classic of English football. The two largest and most important teams in the country will face each other this weekend to see who is the best of both. Lately, it is Liverpool that is taking the lead, but it has not always been like this and no matter what happens it is always a very competitive and complicated match.
On matchday 30 of the Premier League, Liverpool faces Brighton in a crucial duel. The Reds look to maintain their position at the top of the table, while Brighton look to secure key points in their fight for the European places. Excitement is guaranteed at Anfield.
The match will be played on Saturday, April 4 at the Anfield stadium. It is an accessible match for Jurgen Klopp's team to continue adding points and give starting players a rest due to the string of matches. Sheffield United are last in the Premier League.
#schedule #Liverpool39s #games #win #Sparta #Braga
Leave a Reply