After this match against Luton Town, Jürgen Klopp’s men will have to face a tough schedule with Europa League matches and a match against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. Below we leave you with the schedule with Liverpool’s next five games.
Toulouse vs Liverpool, 4th day of the Europa League group stage
After the Premier match, Liverpool will have the second match against Toulouse in the Europa League, this time on French soil. A victory would leave Liverpool with qualification and first place very much on track. Klopp’s team is not only the favorite to be first in the group, but also to win the competition.
Liverpool vs Brentford, 12th day of the Premier League
Football returns to Anfield just before the last national team break of the year. The Reds will face Brentford, a team that is in a comfortable position in the middle of the table, and they know that they cannot fail at home since the Premier is very tight.
Manchester City vs Liverpool, 13th day of the Premier League
As soon as we return from the national team break we will have a real great game in the Premier League, Manchester City vs Liverpool. A duel between two of the title favorites that could be key in the development of the Premier.
Liverpool vs LASK, matchday 5 of the Europa League group stage
After the tough match against Manchester City, Jürgen Klopp’s team will have to receive a visit from Lask to play the penultimate matchday of the Europa League group stage in a match that a priori should not escape the red team.
Liverpool vs Fulham, 14th day of Premier League
Another match at Anfield but this time in the Premier League against a mid-table team like Fulham. This will be the last of the next five games for the team coached by Jürgen Klopp
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Toulouse
|
November 9
|
18:45 ESP, 14:45 ARG, 11:45 MX
|
UEL
|
Brentford
|
12th of November
|
15:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 8:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
Manchester City
|
November 25
|
13:30 ESP, 9:30 ARG, 6:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
LASK
|
November 30
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
UEL
|
Fulham
|
December 3
|
15:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 8:00 MX
|
Premier League
