Liverpool and Chelsea met this Wednesday at Anfield, in what was one of the great matches of the day in the Premier League. The match ended in favor of the Reds with a score of 4-1 and thus, Klopp reached 200 victories with the club that he will leave at the end of the campaign.
The team coached by Jürgen Klopp after the match against Chelsea will have a schedule that will be important for the future of their season.
Below we leave you with Liverpool's next five games.
The first and third in the Premier League will meet on the twenty-third matchday, and today five points separate them. Arteta's men are having a great season and maintain the competitive pace of last year that so many people questioned due to the youth of the squad, so the match will be high voltage and no one knows what can happen.
After the tough game against Mikel Arteta's men, Jürgen Klopp's men will receive a visit from a club that is currently in the relegation zone. 12 total points, already five from salvation, leave Kompany's team in a very bad position in terms of saving themselves, and even more so taking into account that the one who scores the salvation is a team that has already suffered a ten-point penalty and has managed to recover. .
Brentford, 14th, have only won one of their last five games, and are six points away from relegation, but having recovered their star striker Ivan Toney will surely get them back to the competitive rhythm they need so much and they did so well last season. last year, to be able to climb some more places in the classification.
Liverpool will face the fight for the first title of the season in the EFL Cup final against Chelsea. Klopp's men want to win as many titles as possible this season to pay the best tribute to the German coach before his farewell, against a Chelsea that will surely not make things easy at all, so a real great game is expected at Wembley .
2/25/2024: Chelsea vs Liverpool (17.30) – EFL Cup
Finally, the team coached by Jürgen Klopp will have to face an FA Cup match against a rival who will have to make themselves known. We will see after the fourth round of the tournament ends.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Arsenal
|
February 4
|
17:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Burnley
|
Feb. 10
|
16:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 09:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Brentford
|
February 17th
|
13:30 ESP, 09:30 ARG, 06:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Chelsea
|
February 25
|
17:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
To know
|
To be confirmed
|
To be confirmed
|
FA Cup
|
DAZN
