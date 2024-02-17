In a great season for Klopp's team, on this 25th matchday of the Premier League they visited Brentford with the need to add three points to remain at the top of the standings, in a beautiful fight with other teams to lift the title in the end of the Bell. The match was not going to be easy, and they finally achieved the 4-1 victory with a great performance by the Argentine, Alexis Mac Allister.
Ahead, Liverpool has several commitments in different domestic competitions in which the reds They have high hopes and enthusiasm, so we will see what they are capable of.
Liverpool will close this month in the Premier League receiving the visit of a Luton Town that is in the difficult area of the classification, one point above relegation, so it is obliged to win if it wants to increase that advantage and move away a little one of those places where no team wants to be.
Liverpool will face the fight for the first title of the season in the EFL Cup final against Chelsea. Klopp's men want to win as many titles as possible this season to pay the best tribute to the German coach before his farewell, against a Chelsea that will surely not make things easy at all, so a real great game is expected at Wembley . It should be said that in his last match with the London club the result was very overwhelming in favor of the Reds, and seeing their season, it is normal to think that they arrive as favorites for this match.
It will be Southampton, the rival for this advanced round of the FA Cup, who will have to overcome Liverpool in order to continue their journey for the cup. Southampton won by a comfortable 3-0 against their rival Watford and due to their stay in the Championship this year, this will be a good test to see how the squad does again against a Premier League great.
After the fifth round of the FA Cup, Jürgen Klopp's men will have to get back to work in a Premier League in which they are doing like a shot. Liverpool is first in the league competition and will try to keep it that way. Nottingham, two points away from relegation, needs the points no matter what, because a victory for Luton Town would put them in the difficult area of the table.
And to end this round of matches, it could not be any other way than with the great game of the competition. First and second they will face each other in what will be one of the last, at least to date, matches that we will see between Klopp and Guardiola. It will be a clash of utmost importance because if nothing changes until then, whoever wins will lead the competition, in an already decisive stretch of the season.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Luton Town
|
February 21st
|
20:30 ESP, 16:30 ARG, 13:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Chelsea
|
February 25
|
16:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 09:00 MX
|
EFL Cup
|
DAZN
|
Southampton
|
February 28th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
FA Cup
|
DAZN
|
Nottingham Forest
|
March 2
|
16:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 09:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Manchester City
|
March 10th
|
16:45 ESP, 12:45 ARG, 09:45 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
