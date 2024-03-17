After qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Europa League in a convincing manner, Liverpool faced this match corresponding to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup against Manchester United with the aim of achieving a ticket to the semi-finals and continuing in the fight for the greatest number of titles possible in Klopp's farewell year. Finally, the Reds fell to the Red Devil by a score of 4-3 in a truly crazy match.
In front, the reds They will have to face important commitments in the Premier League to continue the battle to lift the trophy at the end of the season, with one eye on the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals:
On matchday 30 of the Premier League, Liverpool faces Brighton in a crucial duel. The networks They look to maintain their position at the top of the table, tied on points right now with Arsenal, while Brighton look to secure key points in their fight for European places. Excitement is guaranteed at Anfield.
The match will be played on Saturday, April 4 at the Anfield stadium. It is an accessible match for Jurgen Klopp's team to continue adding points and give starting players a rest due to the string of matches. Sheffield United are last in the Premier League.
After meeting in the FA Cup, Jürgen Klopp's men will face Manchester United again but this time in a Premier League match where both, although with different objectives, will try to find a key victory in this decisive stretch of the season .
First duel in this important round, and it will be played at Anfield. Klopp's men hope to get a good result at home that will allow them to travel to Italy with a significant income, since otherwise the game there could become complicated. A defeat in this match would make things difficult for the networks.
And to close this upcoming Liverpool calendar, Klopp's men will face a team that this season is not scoring excessively in its away games, despite having quality players to do so. Anfield is always a fortress, and unless there is a surprise, the three points should go to the networks.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Brighton
|
March 31st
|
15:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 08:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Sheffield United
|
April 4
|
To be confirmed
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Manchester United
|
April 7
|
To be confirmed
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Atalanta
|
April 11
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Europa League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Crystal Palace
|
April 14th
|
To be confirmed
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
