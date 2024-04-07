Liverpool is the team that depends on itself in the fight for the Premier League title. If he wins all his matches, he will be champion. That is why, on this matchday 32, they were forced to get the three points from an always very complicated field such as Old Trafford. Finally, both teams tied by a score of 2-2. The Reds got the tie via penalty thanks to Mohamed Salah in the 84th minute.
Ahead, Klopp's team has important league commitments, as well as the Europa League tie, key to the future of the season:
First duel in this important round, and it will be played at Anfield. Klopp's men hope to get a good result at home that will allow them to travel to Italy with a significant income, since otherwise the game there could get complicated. A defeat in this match would make things difficult for the networks.
After the important first leg of the Europa League, Klopp's men will face a team that this season is not scoring excessively in its away games, despite having quality players to do so. Anfield is always a fortress, and unless there is a surprise, the three points should go to the networks.
Liverpool will have to travel to Italy to try to secure a place in the Europa League semi-finals. The duel will not be easy, and Klopp's team will have to show their best level to earn a place in the next round of a competition they aspire to win. win this season.
After the Europa League tie, Liverpool will face Fulham away from home. On these dates all the games will be key for Jürgen Klopp's team to try to win the Premier League. They will face a Fulham that is located in the middle of the table.
To finish this upcoming Liverpool calendar, an English football derby on this postponed day. The championship is ending and all the games are key, so Klopp's men will have to give their best in the fight for the league championship, against a team that is in the lower-middle zone of the standings.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Atalanta
|
April 11
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Europa League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Crystal Palace
|
April 14th
|
15:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 8:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Atalanta
|
April 18th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Europa League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Fulham
|
April, the 21st
|
17:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 9:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Everton
|
April 24
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
