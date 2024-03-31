Liverpool returned to the domestic competition after the national team break with a key match corresponding to matchday 30 of the Premier League, which faced Brighton, with the obligation to win, given that Manchester City vs Arsenal will be played next of great importance in the fight for the championship. The match was not easy for Klopp's team, but they managed to win 2-1.
Ahead, the Anfield team will have to face important commitments in both the Premier League and the Europa League, key to achieving their goals.
The match will be played on Saturday, April 4 at the Anfield stadium. It is an accessible match for Jurgen Klopp's team to continue adding points and give starting players a rest due to the continuity of important matches. Sheffield United are last in the Premier League.
After meeting each other in the FA Cup, Jürgen Klopp's men will face Manchester United again but this time in a Premier League match where both, although with different objectives, will try to find a key victory in this decisive stretch of the season .
First duel in this important round, and it will be played at Anfield. Klopp's men hope to get a good result at home that will allow them to travel to Italy with a significant income, since otherwise the game there could become complicated. A defeat in this match would make things difficult for the networks.
After the important first leg of the Europa League, Klopp's men will face a team that this season is not scoring excessively in its away games, despite having quality players to do so. Anfield is always a fortress, and unless there is a surprise, the three points should go to thenetworks.
To finish this upcoming calendar, Liverpool will have to travel to Italy to try to secure a place in the Europa League semi-finals. The duel will not be easy, and Klopp's team will have to show their best level to earn a place in the next round of a competition that they aspire to win this season.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Sheffield United
|
April 4
|
20:30 ESP, 16:30 ARG, 13:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Manchester United
|
April 7
|
16:30 ESP, 12:30 ARG, 9:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Atalanta
|
April 11
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Europa League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Crystal Palace
|
April 14th
|
15:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 08:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Atalanta
|
April 18th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Europa League
|
Movistar Champions League
