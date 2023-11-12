This Sunday, November 12, Chelsea and Manchester City starred in one of the most intense and exciting duels of the Premier League season. The Citizens and the Blues tied by a score of 4-4
After the clash between Chelsea and Manchester City, Pochettino’s men are already looking ahead to their next matches. Below we leave you with the schedule with Chelsea’s next five games.
Chelsea continue this complicated stretch with a visit to St. James’ Park. Newcastle remains one of the fittest teams in England, and after the resounding victory against PSG they show that they can compete against any rival.
The blues will face one of the fashionable teams in the Premier League. The Seagulls are currently managing to maintain good results in both the Premier League and the Europa League despite multiple casualties and injuries. Don Roberto de Zerbi.
Two teams that are mired in a crisis regarding games and results will have to face each other in a Premier League duel. A lot at stake for both coaches, perhaps they are the most criticized in the entire League.
Chelsea will soon have to travel to Liverpool to face Everton. Pochettino’s men have the obligation to start adding 3 at a time after all the millions they have spent.
Finally, Chelsea will have to receive a visit from Sheffield United to play the seventeenth round of the English league championship.
12/16/2023 – Chelsea vs Sheffield United (16:00) – Premier League
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Newcastle
|
November 25
|
16:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 09:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Brighton
|
December 3
|
15:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 08:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Manchester United
|
December 6
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00ARG, 14:00 ARG
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Everton
|
December 10
|
15:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 08:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Sheffield United
|
December 16
|
16:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 09:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
