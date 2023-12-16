Chelsea faced Sheffield United this Saturday on matchday 17 of the Premier League. The blue team needed to get the three points to try to get out of the delicate situation they found themselves in and the match ended 2-0 with goals from Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer.
After this confrontation, Pochettino's men have a tight schedule until the end of the year, with games in which they cannot afford to miss out. Let's see what their commitments are.
More Premier League news
Chelsea vs Newcastle, EFL Cup quarterfinals
Chelsea will host Newcastle at Stamford Bridge in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup, in an all-or-nothing match. The winner will qualify for the semifinals of the tournament since it is played in a single match.
Wolves vs Chelsea, matchday 18 of the Premier League
After the EFL Cup match against Newcastle, those coached by Mauricio Pochettino will have to face a new Premier League match and try to find a new victory, this time away from their stadium, against Wolverhampton.
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, matchday 19 of the Premier League
Pochettino's team will play at Stamford Bridge again, it will be on December 27 on the 19th matchday of the Premier League. Chelsea will face a Crystal Palace that wants to continue adding points to climb positions in the table.
Luton vs Chelsea, matchday 20 of the Premier League
Chelsea will say goodbye to 2023 by facing Luton, which currently occupies relegation positions but has already shown that it can put the Premier League's big teams in serious trouble. In the first round match, the Londoners won 3-0.
Chelsea vs Preston, FA Cup third round
The first game of 2024 for Chelsea will be hosting Preston, a team that currently plays in the Championship, in their stadium in the third round of the FA Cup. The tie is a single match, whoever wins will be in the next round .
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Newcastle
|
Decembre 19th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
EFL Cup
|
DAZN
|
Wolves
|
Dec. 24
|
14:00 ESP, 10:00 ARG, 7:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Crystal Palace
|
December 27
|
20:30 ESP, 16:30 ARG, 13:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Luton
|
December 30
|
13:30 ESP, 9:30 ARG, 6:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Preston
|
January 6th
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
FA Cup
|
DAZN
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#schedule #Chelsea39s #games #victory #Sheffield #United
Leave a Reply