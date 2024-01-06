After this match, in which they were victorious 4-0, Chelsea have a busy January ahead with two cup matches, plus the corresponding league matches they have to play and here we tell you which and when the next 5 matches will be from the Blue set.
Middlesbrough vs Chelsea, first leg of EFL Cup semi-finals
After today's FA Cup match, Chelsea will play in the EFL Cup semi-finals against Middlesbrough. The tie is a two-legged tie and the first leg will be played at Middlesbrough's field.
Chelsea vs Fulham, 21st Premier League matchday
The blue team's first Premier League match this year will be against Fulham at Stamford Bridge. The cottagers are located in the middle of the table and could even overtake the blues in the standings.
Chelsea vs Middlesbrough, EFL Cup semi-final second leg
On the 23rd the second leg of the EFL Cup between Chelsea and Middlesbrough will be played. The match will take place at Stamford Bridge. It is assumed that the Chelsea coach will have an easier second leg at the expense of a positive result in the rival field.
Liverpool vs Chelsea, 22nd Premier League matchday
Chelsea will close the month of January with a match that no one can miss. Pochettino's team will visit Anfield to face the Reds. In this case, the visiting team may not be having its best season, but a confrontation against Liverpool always makes the players give everything on the field.
Chelsea vs Wolves, 23rd matchday Premier League
And for matchday number 23 of the Premier League, Stamford Bridge will host a match that promises to be interesting since as of today, both teams are tied on points at 28 during the first 20 days of the league. 8 wins and 8 losses for two teams that, 6 points behind Europe, still dream of reaching better positions.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Middlesbrough
|
January 9th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
EFL Cup
|
Fulham
|
January 13th
|
13:30 ESP, 9:30 ARG, 6:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
Middlesbrough
|
January 23
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
EFL Cup
|
Liverpool
|
January 31
|
21:15 ESP, 17:15 ARG, 14:15 MX
|
Premier League
|
Wolves
|
February 4
|
15:00 ESP, 10:00 ARG, 8:00 MEX
|
Premier League
