2023 is officially over for Chelsea. Pochettino's team played the last game of the year against Luton and managed to take the three points away. At 12 minutes Cole Palmer opened the scoring for London. Madueke and again Palmer made the score 0-3, but in the last minutes Luton pressed and through Barkley and Adebayo they managed to reduce the difference, although it was not enough to score a point. In this way, Chelsea closes 2023 with a victory.
After this confrontation, Pochettino's men will not play again until 2024, but they will have a tight schedule with games in which they cannot afford to miss out. Let's see what their commitments are.
Chelsea vs Preston, FA Cup third round
The first game of 2024 for Chelsea will be hosting Preston, a team that currently plays in the Championship, in their stadium in the third round of the FA Cup. The tie is a single match, whoever wins will be in the next round .
Middlesbrough vs Chelsea, first leg of EFL Cup semi-finals
After the FA Cup, the blue team will play the semi-finals of the EFL Cup against Middlesbrough. The tie is a two-legged tie and the first leg will be played at the Riverside Stadium.
Chelsea vs Fulham, 21st Premier League matchday
Chelsea's first Premier League match in 2024 will be against Fulham at Stamford Bridge, a team that is located in the middle of the table and could even overtake the blues in the standings.
Chelsea vs Middlesbrough, EFL Cup semi-final second leg
On the 23rd the EFL Cup tie between Chelsea and Middlesbrough will be resolved. The second leg will be played at Stamford Bridge, we will see if Pochettino comes out with everything in that match or can reserve a player. Everything will depend on what happens in the first leg.
Liverpool vs Chelsea, 22nd Premier League matchday
Chelsea will close the month of January with a real great game. Pochettino's team will visit Anfield to face Liverpool, the current leader of the Premier. Chelsea may not be having their best season, but a matchup against Liverpool is always expected to be a great spectacle.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Preston
|
January 6th
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
FA Cup
|
DAZN
|
Middlesbrough
|
January 9th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
EFL Cup
|
To be confirmed
|
Fulham
|
January 13th
|
13:30 ESP, 9:30 ARG, 6:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Middlesbrough
|
January 23
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
EFL Cup
|
To be confirmed
|
Liverpool
|
January 31
|
21:15 ESP, 17:15 ARG, 14:15 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
