Pochettino's team was eleventh in the general table and had two defeats in a row, which left it in a very bad place in the face of what lies ahead both in the Premier League and in the cups. This Monday, the Blues turned around Crystal Palace and won by a score of 1-3 as a visitor with a double from Conor Gallagher and a goal from Enzo Fernández.
The final against Liverpool, which they already beat in the Premier, the fifth round of the FA Cup, and three very complicated games in the league and a squad that has not quite exploded, will be the next few days for this Chelsea team.
It will be a difficult match that Chelsea will have to experience for the 25th round of the Premier League, which will have to face a Manchester City that is a candidate to win the Premier League this season and that cannot afford a puncture to advance to Liverpool. Things are not going as planned for Pochettino's team, and winning this match would be very important.
After a last Premier League match where Liverpool was far superior to Chelsea, the tension will be maximum in the first English title that will be played this year. Both teams, in great need for different reasons, Liverpool because of Klopp's farewell and the London team to improve their last seasons, are going to experience a duel and a very nice rivalry.
Chelsea has managed to qualify for the next round of the FA Cup, and they have faced a Championship team such as Leeds United, who have just beaten Plymouth 4-1 in the replay. Chelsea showed a great level against Villa, which they beat 3-1 and that gives the team wings to dream of winning the FA Cup, also being in the final of the EFL Cup.
After this exciting match, the team the blues They will open the month of March with a duel against a Brentford that is in the lower middle zone of the classification, but that is getting results that allow it to breathe out of the relegation places. Toney's return gives the bees reasons to dream and think that they can continue climbing positions.
Pochettino's Chelsea faces a crucial confrontation against Newcastle in the Premier League. With the London side struggling to regain their form, the match promises to be a decisive challenge as both teams chase vital points in the league table.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Manchester City
|
February 17th
|
18:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Liverpool
|
February 25
|
16:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 9:00 MX
|
EFL Cup
|
DAZN
|
leeds
|
February 28th
|
20:30 ESP, 16:30 ARG, 13:30 MX
|
FA Cup
|
DAZN
|
Brentford
|
March 2
|
16:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 9:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Newcastle
|
March 11th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
