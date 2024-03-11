Chelsea is still looking for that streak of victories that will allow it to climb places in the Premier League standings, in search of European competitions. The season has been irregular so far, and on matchday 28 they faced Newcastle with the need for three points to avoid being stuck in the middle of the table. Finally, the Blues defeated the Magpies by a score of 3-1, with goals from Nicolas Jackson, Cole Palmer and Mijailo Mudryk.
Ahead, Pochettino's team has important commitments in both the league and the cup, in which they will try to obtain good results that will allow them to aspire to more ambitious goals for the club.
Important match for the interests of Pochettino's team. Faced with a complicated season, the possibility of doing a good job in this historic competition is there, so a victory would put them in the semifinals, and who knows if they will be able to fight for the title at the end of the campaign.
Pochettino's team will close the month of March with this visit from a team that is second to last in the standings, so they are forced to add victories if they want to have a chance of achieving salvation, so the match will be demanding for the blues.
The London team will open the month of April with an English football classic against Manchester United. The red devils They are not having a bad campaign, entrenched in positions in European competition, so the blues They will have to give their all if they want to get something positive in this match, at a decisive moment in the season.
And we close this upcoming Chelsea calendar with a visit to the last place in the league. Pochettino's team is obliged to get the three points from this match, against a team that has a very difficult time saving itself, and that truly has nothing to lose, so it will not be an easy match for the blues.
In a crucial Premier League clash, 11th-placed Chelsea take on Everton, battling close to relegation on Matchday 33. Both teams will be desperate for three points to improve their position in the table and secure vital momentum down the stretch. it's from the season.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Leicester
|
March 17
|
13:45 ESP, 9:45 ARG, 6:45 MX
|
FA CUP
|
DAZN
|
Burnley
|
March 30th
|
16:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 9:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Man Utd
|
April 4
|
21:15 ESP, 17:15 ARG, 14:15 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Sheffield United
|
April 7
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Everton
|
April 15
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
