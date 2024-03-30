Chelsea has just played a relatively simple game against a rival that is in a downturn, and Burnley, it was a surprise that they went up, and it seems that the signings made have not been enough for them to be able to adapt to the Premier League level . Despite everything, a great game for both teams, and now it's time to focus on the games that come this April.
Here we make a summary of the next games that the teams will have to play. blues:
The London team will open the month of April with an English football classic against a great team that is also not going through its best moment: Manchester United. The red devils They are having a better campaign than Chelsea, but they are still very far from the level that is expected of them.
Their goal is to qualify for European competitions and to achieve this they cannot afford a puncture, as there is great competition.
After hosting United, Chelsea will visit the bottom of the Premier League. Pochettino's team is obliged to get the three points from this match, against a team that has a very difficult time saving itself, and that truly has nothing to lose, so it will not be an easy match for the blues.
In a crucial Premier League clash, 11th-placed Chelsea take on Everton, fighting close to relegation on Matchday 33. Both teams will be desperate for three points to improve their position in the table and secure vital momentum down the stretch. it's from the season.
Chelsea will have to face the cityzens in a very intense FA Cup semi-finals where both teams will surely give their all, but on paper, Pep Guardiola's team appears to be a little ahead. Despite this, Chelsea is always a tough team to crack, with too much history behind to give up.
On the 35th matchday of the Premier League, Chelsea will visit the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal. At this moment, Arsenal is in full dispute for the Premier League, so this intense London derby can define many more things than what seems to be at stake, and that is that a victory bluecould leave the players out of the game gunners.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Manchester United
|
April 4
|
21:15 ESP, 17:15 ARG, 14:15 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Sheffield United
|
April 7
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Everton
|
April 15
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Manchester City
|
April 20th
|
18:15 ESP, 14:15 ARG, 11:15 MX
|
FA Cup
|
DAZN
|
Arsenal
|
April 23rd
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
