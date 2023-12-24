Wolverhampton and Chelsea met this Sunday at the Molineux Stadium in the match that closed the 18th matchday in the Premier League. Pochettino's team needed to add three at a time to try to improve their situation but they ended up suffering another defeat. In the 51st minute, Mario Lemina opened the scoring for the Wolves and in the 93rd minute Doherti extended the lead. In 96, Nukunku made it 2-1.
After this confrontation, Pochettino's men have a busy schedule with games in which they cannot afford to miss out. Let's see what their commitments are.
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, matchday 19 of the Premier League
The next match that Pochettino's team will face will be on December 27 on the 19th matchday of the Premier League. Chelsea will face a Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge that wants to continue adding points to climb positions in the table.
Luton vs Chelsea, matchday 20 of the Premier League
Chelsea will say goodbye to 2023 by facing Luton, which currently occupies relegation positions but has already shown that it can put the Premier League's big teams in serious trouble. In the first round match, the Londoners won 3-0.
Chelsea vs Preston, FA Cup third round
The first game of 2024 for Chelsea will be hosting Preston, a team that currently plays in the Championship, in their stadium in the third round of the FA Cup. The tie is a single match, whoever wins will be in the next round .
Middlesbrough vs Chelsea, EFL Cup semi-finals
After the FA Cup, the blue team will play the semi-finals of the EFL Cup against Middlesbrough. The tie is a two-legged tie and the first leg will be played at the Riverside Stadium.
Chelsea vs Fulham, 21st Premier League matchday
Chelsea's first Premier League match in 2024 will be against Fulham at Stamford Bridge, a team that is located in the middle of the table and could even overtake the blues in the standings.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Crystal Palace
|
December 27
|
20:30 ESP, 16:30 ARG, 13:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Luton
|
December 30
|
13:30 ESP, 9:30 ARG, 6:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Preston
|
January 6th
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
FA Cup
|
DAZN
|
Middlesbrough
|
January 9th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
EFL Cup
|
To be confirmed
|
Fulham
|
January 13th
|
13:30 ESP, 9:30 ARG, 6:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
