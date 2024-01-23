Today Chelsea played the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-finals against Middlesbrough in a match in which the blues sought to overcome the first leg in which they lost 0-1 to gain a place in the final of the competition. The match ended 6-1 in their favor and with this, they advance to the next round, but not before having these commitments in front of them.
Below we leave you with the schedule with Chelsea's next five games:
After the duel to decide the finalist in the EFL Cup, Chelsea will change competitions and this time they will seek the next round in the FA Cup, against Aston Villa. Unai Emery's team is having a wonderful season, fighting for the domestic league and in European competitions, so the match seems complicated for Pochettino's team.
Chelsea will close the month of January with a match that no one can miss. The team blue He will visit Anfield to face those led by Klopp. In this case, the visiting team may not be having its best season, but a confrontation against Liverpool always makes the players give everything on the field.
For matchday 23 of the Premier League, Stamford Bridge will host its second match and it promises to be interesting since as of today, both teams are tied on points at 28 during the first 20 matchdays of the league. Eight wins, eight losses and four draws for two teams that, six points behind Europe, still dream of reaching better positions.
Crystal Palace, with 21 points, already occupies its usual mid-table positions in the Premier League. The London derby in this case will be played at the home of the eagles, Having won one game in their last five, they will surely give everything to knock down a great England player and bring joy to their fans.
It will be a difficult match that Chelsea will have to experience for the 25th date of the Premier League, which will have to face a Manchester City that is a candidate to win the Premier League this season and that cannot afford a puncture to get closer to Liverpool
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Aston Villa
|
26 of January
|
20:45 ESP, 16:45 ARG, 13:45 MX
|
FA Cup
|
DAZN
|
Liverpool
|
January 31
|
21:15 ESP, 17:15 ARG, 14:15 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Wolves
|
February 4
|
15:00 ESP, 10:00 ARG, 8:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Crystal Palace
|
February 12
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Manchester City
|
February 17th
|
18:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
