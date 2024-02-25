After the draw against Manchester City in the last Premier League match, Chelsea arrived at this EFL Cup final with good feelings after the results obtained in recent weeks. Pochettino's team wanted to bring joy to their fans in a difficult season, and finally…
Onwards, the blues They will have to face important matches in the league and cup, in which they hope to obtain positive results to maintain the good feelings at this decisive moment of the campaign.
Chelsea has managed to qualify for the next round of the FA Cup, and they have faced a Championship team such as Leeds United, who have just beaten Plymouth 4-1 in the replay. Chelsea showed a good level against Manchester City, against whom they achieved a valuable draw, and that gives the team wings to dream of winning the FA Cup.
After this exciting match, the team the blues They will open the month of March with a duel against a Brentford that is in the lower middle zone of the classification, but that is getting results that allow it to breathe out of the relegation places. Toney's return gives the bees reason to dream and think that they can continue climbing positions.
Pochettino's Chelsea faces a crucial confrontation against Newcastle in the Premier League. With the London side struggling to regain their form, the match promises to be a decisive challenge as both teams search for vital points in the league standings.
Great game in England on matchday 29 of the Premier League. Arsenal is performing at a high level this season, located in the highest positions in the standings, so without a doubt the match is of maximum demand for the London club, which will have to bring out its best version if it wants to achieve something positive in the Emirates.
And we close this calendar of Pochettino's matches with this visit from a team that is second to last in the standings, so they are forced to add victories if they want to have a chance of achieving salvation, so the match will be demanding for the blues.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Leeds United
|
February 28th
|
20:30 ESP, 16:30 ARG, 13:30 MX
|
FA Cup
|
DAZN
|
Brentford
|
March 2
|
16:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 9:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Newcastle UnitedEdit
|
March 11th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Arsenal
|
March 16
|
13:30 ESP, 9:30 ARG, 6:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Burnley
|
March 30th
|
16:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 9:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
#schedule #Chelsea39s #games #EFL #Cup #final #Liverpool
