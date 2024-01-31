Liverpool and Chelsea met today at 9:15 p.m. Spanish time in the Premier League at the red team's home, in a tough confrontation between two of England's greats, although their situation in the table is very different. Now Londoners have to face a tough calendar.
Below we leave you with the schedule with Chelsea's next five games
For matchday 23 of the Premier League, Stamford Bridge will host its second match and it promises to be interesting since as of today, both teams are tied on points at 28 during the first 20 matchdays of the league. Eight wins, eight losses and four draws for two teams that, six points behind Europe, still dream of reaching better positions.
After both teams tied in the first leg, Unai Emery's men and Mauricio Pochettino's men will have to meet again for the second leg. The winner of this match will be the one who goes to the next round.
Crystal Palace, with 21 points, already occupies its usual mid-table positions in the Premier League. The London derby in this case will be played at the home of the eagles, Having won one game in their last five, they will surely give everything to knock down a great England player and bring joy to their fans.
It will be a difficult match that Chelsea will have to experience for the 25th date of the Premier League, which will have to face a Manchester City that is a candidate to win the Premier League this season and that cannot afford a puncture to get closer to Liverpool
The anticipated clash in the Carabao Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool revives memories of the same event two years ago. Excitement is at a fever pitch, with both teams eager for the title. Rivalry and history promise a vibrant duel, leaving fans eager for the possibility of reliving the intensity of the previous final.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Wolves
|
February 4
|
15:00 ESP, 10:00 ARG, 8:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Aston Villa
|
February 7th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
FA Cup
|
DAZN
|
Crystal Palace
|
February 12
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Manchester City
|
February 17th
|
18:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Liverpool
|
February 25
|
17:30 ESP, 12:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
EFL Cup
|
DAZN
