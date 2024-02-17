Matchday 25 of the Premier League left us with a real great game between Chelsea, which is not going through its best season, and Manchester City, which needed victory to continue in the wake of Liverpool, which is the leader of the league standings. English. They finally achieved a valuable 1-1 draw for their cause.
From here on, the London team has important matches ahead of them in both the league and the cup, and needs to establish a streak of victories that will give them encouragement in this decisive stretch of the season.
After a last Premier League match where Liverpool was far superior to Chelsea, the tension will be maximum in the first English title that will be played this year. Both teams, in great need for different reasons, Liverpool to try to give Klopp the best farewell and the London team to improve the results of recent seasons, are going to experience a duel and a very nice rivalry.
Chelsea has managed to qualify for the next round of the FA Cup, and they have faced a Championship team such as Leeds United, who have just beaten Plymouth 4-1 in the replay. Chelsea showed a great level against Aston Villa, which they won 3-1 and that gives the team wings to dream of winning the FA Cup, in addition to having reached the final of the EFL Cup.
After this exciting match, the team the blues They will open the month of March with a duel against a Brentford that is in the lower middle zone of the classification, but that is getting results that allow it to breathe out of the relegation places. Toney's return gives the bees reasons to dream and think that they can continue climbing positions.
Pochettino's Chelsea faces a crucial confrontation against Newcastle in the Premier League. With the London side struggling to regain their form, the match promises to be a decisive challenge as both teams search for vital points in the league standings.
Great game in England to close this upcoming calendar for Pochettino's team. Arsenal is performing at a high level this season, located in the highest positions in the classification, so without a doubt the match is of maximum demand for the London club, which will have to bring out its best version if it wants to achieve something positive in the Emirates.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Liverpool
|
February 25
|
16:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 9:00 MX
|
EFL Cup
|
DAZN
|
Leeds United
|
February 28th
|
20:30 ESP, 16:30 ARG, 13:30 MX
|
FA Cup
|
DAZN
|
Brentford
|
March 2
|
16:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 9:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Newcastle UnitedEdit
|
March 11th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Arsenal
|
March 16
|
13:30 ESP, 9:30 ARG, 6:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
