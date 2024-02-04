After a match to forget against Liverpool in which they were surpassed in all facets of the game, Chelsea faced this Premier League day against Wolverhampton with the extreme need to add three in order not to move further away from the positions that give access to European competition, which is the team's true objective currently, in a somewhat irregular season for the blues. Finally, they were defeated decisively in a match in which perhaps they deserved something more (2-4).
Ahead, Pochettino's team has to face several matches in different competitions, where aspirations are highest, in their attempt to try to win a title at the end of the campaign.
After both teams tied in the first leg, Unai Emery's men and Mauricio Pochettino's men will have to meet again for the second leg. Aston Villa is in great form, sitting fourth in the Premier League standings and with high-level players, so the blues They won't have an easy time moving on to the next round.
Crystal Palace, with 24 points, already occupies its usual mid-table positions in the Premier League. The London derby in this case will be played at the home of the eagles, Having won one game in their last five, they will surely give everything to knock down a great England player and bring joy to their fans.
It will be a difficult match that Chelsea will have to experience for the 25th date of the Premier League, which will have to face a Manchester City that is a candidate to win the Premier League this season and that cannot afford a puncture to get closer to Liverpool. Pep Guardiola's team has had several competitors this year to lift the title, so they need to add three, in a very demanding match for Pochettino's team.
The anticipated clash in the Carabao Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool revives memories of the same event two years ago. Excitement is at a fever pitch, with both teams eager for the title. Rivalry and history promise a vibrant duel, leaving fans eager for the possibility of reliving the intensity of the previous final.
After this exciting final, the group of the blues will open the month of March with a duel against a Brentford that is in the lower middle zone of the classification, but that is getting results that allow it to breathe out of the relegation places, so they will try to add three to continue moving away from this place, in a complicated duel for Pochettino's men.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Aston Villa
|
February 7th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
FA Cup
|
DAZN
|
Crystal Palace
|
February 12
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Manchester City
|
February 17th
|
18:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Liverpool
|
February 25
|
16:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 9:00 MX
|
EFL Cup
|
DAZN
|
Brentford
|
March 2
|
16:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 9:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
