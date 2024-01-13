Chelsea came into this match after losing in the first leg of the RFL Cup semi-finals. The team is having a rather irregular season, and needs to start stringing together victories, especially in the Premier League, to have a chance of reaching European places at the final. of the season, which at the end of the day must be the objective after the situation in which it finds itself. Thus, on this day they faced Fulham, and finally the result was 1-0 for the blues.
After this match, we leave you with the next matches that Mauricio Pochettino's team will have to face.
On January 23, Chelsea will play the second leg of the clash they had today against Middlesbrough. The result of the first leg was 1-0 in favor of the team led by Michael Carrick, so the team blue He has to come back if he wants to be in the last round of the tournament. In this case, the second leg will take place at Stamford Bridge and will serve to close the tie that will determine the finalist of the EFL Cup.
After the duel to decide the finalist in the EFL Cup, Chelsea will change competitions and this time they will seek the next round in the FA Cup, against Aston Villa. Unai Emery's team is having a wonderful season, fighting for the domestic league and in European competitions, so the match seems complicated for Pochettino's team.
Chelsea will close the month of January with a match that no one can miss. The team blue He will visit Anfield to face those led by Klopp. In this case, the visiting team may not be having its best season, but a confrontation against Liverpool always makes the players give everything on the field.
For matchday 23 of the Premier League, Stamford Bridge will host its second match and it promises to be interesting since as of today, both teams are tied on points at 28 during the first 20 matchdays of the league. Eight wins, eight losses and four draws for two teams that, six points behind Europe, still dream of reaching better positions.
Crystal Palace, with 21 points, already occupies its usual mid-table positions in the Premier League. The London derby in this case will be played at the home of the eagles, Having won one game in their last five, they will surely give everything to knock down a great England player and bring joy to their fans.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Middlesbrough
|
January 23
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
EFL Cup
|
DAZN
|
Aston Villa
|
26 of January
|
20:45 ESP, 16:45 ARG, 13:45 MX
|
FA Cup
|
DAZN
|
Liverpool
|
January 31
|
21:15 ESP, 17:15 ARG, 14:15 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Wolves
|
February 4
|
15:00 ESP, 10:00 ARG, 8:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Cystal Palace
|
February 12
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
