Chelsea still hasn’t taken off. The Blues team lost this weekend to Everton by a score of 2-0 at Goodison Park.
Below we leave you with the schedule of Chelsea’s next five matches.
Chelsea will have to receive a visit from Sheffield United to play the seventeenth round of the English league championship.
Unlike the Premier League matchup, Chelsea will host Newcastle in search of a place in the EFL Cup semifinals, where teams like Manchester City and Manchester United are already eliminated.
After the EFL Cup match against Newcastle, those coached by Mauricio Pochettino will have to face a new Premier League match and try to find a new victory this time away from their stadium against Wolverhampton.
The London team’s next match will be at Stamford Bridge against Crystal Palace for the nineteenth round of the English league championship. Those from London are currently tenth in the English championship and will look for a new victory to continue climbing positions in the table.
Finally, Pochettino’s men will face Luton Town to say goodbye to the year 2023. In principle, this match should not be a problem for the London team.
