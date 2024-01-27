Bayern Munich is having a great season that can only be overshadowed by the even better season of Leverkusen, who they will soon face to define a leader in their own right until the Bundesliga ends. The 3-2 victory against Augsburg positions them very well to be able to have the lead but having one more game than their rivals, so they cannot fail during any game of the complicated schedule that remains, including the first leg of the Champions League against Lazio:
After their match against Augsburg, Bayern will face another mid-table team such as Mönchengladbach. The visitors are not in their best year, having won only one of the last five games and are eight points away from relegation. Even so, the local club cannot relax since the league is at a point and losing any match could bury them from winning the trophy.
Possibly the match that everyone in Germany was waiting for, the first against the second in the Bundesliga facing each other face to face in the second leg, where many things can be defined, and whoever takes the game home could depend on themselves. Same for the rest of the season. In the last five, Bayer has gotten one more point than the Munich team, which allows them to take the lead with one game less played.
The Champions League is back, and it's back in style. Bayern, second in Germany, will face the team that is sixth in Serie A, but is having an absolutely enviable final few days, having won 12 of the last 15 possible points. Three points away from qualifying for the Champions League again, Lazio will surely be a tough rival for this qualifying round.
As they return to the Bundesliga, after the European break, Bayern will face another team in need of points such as Bochum. Fourteenth so far in the championship, they have won two of their last five games where they have taken 7 of the 18 points they have this season. It seems that in a clear ascendant case, he will not be a simple rival for Tuchel's men.
And to close these five games, we return to the top of the Bundesliga standings to compete against the fourth in question, which is none other than RB Leipzig. A great squad with a lot of young talent, and a lot of sense when it comes to building it and playing, are achieving great results. Despite having lost the last two games, they are doing a great job and will surely put up a good fight.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Monchengladbach
|
February 3rd
|
15:30 ESP, 11:30 ARG, 08:30 MEX
|
Bundesliga
|
DAZN
|
Leverkusen
|
Feb. 10
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MEX
|
Bundesliga
|
DAZN
|
lazio
|
February 14th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MEX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar+
|
Bochum
|
18th of February
|
17:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MEX
|
Bundesliga
|
DAZN
|
RB Leipzig
|
February 24th
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MEX
|
Bundesliga
|
DAZN
