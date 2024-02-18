The German team Bayern Munich is not having a bad season, but the fact that they are second in the Bundesliga makes them seem like they know little of what they are playing for.
This weekend, the Bavarians lost 3-2 against Bochum and moved even further away from leaders Bayer Leverkusen. The Munich team is eight points away from first place in the table and its chances of being champion this season.
Bayern Munich's calendar is very complex.
We return to the top of the Bundesliga standings for a confrontation against the fifth in question, which is none other than RB Leipzig. A great squad with a lot of young talent, and sense when it comes to building it and playing, can put Tuchel's team in great trouble. 4 points in the last 2 games and a great performance against Real Madrid will surely give strength to Leipzig to fight this game.
After that important duel against Leipzig, the Bavarian team will open the month of March by traveling to face Freiburg, a team that is currently seventh in the standings. The team led by Christian Streich is doing a good job this season, although they have lost the last three league games, and with Europe 4 points away, they need victories to be able to reach it.
In the run-up to the second leg between Bayern and Lazio at the Allianz, expectations are growing. After the result of the first leg, the Bavarian team will prefer to stay further behind, possibly to maintain the classification and Lazio will have to come out and bite to be able to overcome the tie.
And to close this quintuple of games, Bayern will face Mainz, a relegating team that is having a hard time getting points, and one victory against 11 defeats means very little. From the last 5 games, they have only managed to get two points and it seems that they are assuming relegation.
In a crucial Bundesliga showdown, Darmstadt 98 hosts the powerful Bayern Munich on March 16, 2024. With Bayern fighting for the title and Darmstadt looking to ensure their permanence, an intense duel full of emotions is expected at the Merck. Stadion am Böllenfalltor.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
RB Leipzig
|
February 24th
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MEX
|
Bundesliga
|
Movistar+
|
Freiburg
|
March 1st
|
20:30 ESP, 16:30 ARG, 13:30 MX
|
Bundesliga
|
Movistar+
|
lazio
|
March 5th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MEX
|
UCL
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Mainz
|
March 9
|
15:30 ESP, 11:30 ARG, 08:30 MEX
|
Bundesliga
|
Movistar+
|
Darmstadt
|
March 16
|
15:30 ESP, 11:30 ARG, 08:30 MEX
|
Bundesliga
|
Movistar+
