Today Bayern Munich faced Lazio in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 at the Allianz Arena at 9:00 p.m. The locals had to come back from zero to one against. They achieved their goal by beating their rival 3-0 and qualifying for the next round.
Below we leave you with the schedule with the next five Bayern Munich games.
Bayern will face Mainz, a relegated team that is having a hard time getting points, and one victory against 11 defeats means very little. From the last 5 games, they have only managed to get two points and it seems that they are assuming relegation.
In a crucial Bundesliga showdown, Darmstadt 98 hosts the mighty Bayern Munich on March 16, 2024. With Bayern fighting for the title and Darmstadt looking to ensure their permanence, an intense duel full of emotions is expected at the Merck. Stadion am Böllenfalltor.
On matchday 26 of the Bundesliga we will have a great confrontation between two of Germany's greats. Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will face each other in a duel in which they will go with everyone and will give us a guaranteed show
After the tough game against Borussia Dortmund, Tuchel's team will have to face a new day in the Bundesliga, where they will have to visit Heidenheim, a club that is in the middle of the standings. A priori, this match cannot escape those from Munich
Finally, Bayern Munich will receive a visit from Köln, a club that is not going through a moment and marks the relegation zone of the Bundesliga. The locals have to get the three points no matter what.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Mainz 05
|
March 9
|
15:30 ESP, 11:30 ARG, 08:30 MEX
|
Bundesliga
|
Movistar +
|
Darmstadt 98
|
March 16
|
15:30 ESP, 11:30 ARG, 08:30 MEX
|
Bundesliga
|
Movistar +
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
March 30th
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
Bundesliga
|
Movistar +
|
Heidenheim
|
6 of April
|
15:30 ESP, 11:30 ARG, 08:30 MEX
|
Bundesliga
|
Movistar +
|
Cologne
|
April 13th
|
15:30 ESP, 11:30 ARG, 08:30 MEX
|
Bundesliga
|
Movistar +
