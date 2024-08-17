Despite expectations, the Blaugranas will have to adjust their performance to face a demanding schedule ahead. Below, we analyze Barça’s next five matches in La Liga.
Barcelona will face Athletic Club at Montjuic in their first home game of the season. This match will be crucial for Flick’s team to get their first three points at home. Although Athletic always represent a tough opponent, Barça will look to impose their style and take advantage of the support of their fans.
Three days later, Barcelona will play again at Montjuic, this time against Rayo Vallecano. This night match promises to be a test of Flick’s team’s ability to manage accumulated fatigue. Rayo is a team that always makes things difficult for the big teams, so Barça will need to be focused and effective to take the victory.
The last match before the international break will see Barcelona take on Real Valladolid, also at Montjuic. This will be the second home game for the Catalans, a perfect opportunity to consolidate their position in the table. However, they will have to be on the lookout for surprises from a team like Valladolid, who are coming in with the intention of causing a stir.
After the international break, Barcelona will travel to Montilivi to face Girona. This Catalan derby always has a special flavour and is a game where the home side usually grow against an opponent of Barça’s stature. Flick will have to make sure that his team returns from the international break in top form to avoid losing points on a difficult pitch.
Barça will close this difficult month with a trip to the Estadio de la Cerámica to face Villarreal. Although the time of the match has not yet been confirmed, a high-intensity clash is expected. The Yellow Submarine is one of the strongest teams in La Liga and, playing at home, will test the resilience and character of a Barcelona that will have to fight to stay at the top of the table.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Athletic Club
|
August 24th
|
19:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
The League
|
DAZN
|
Rayo Vallecano
|
August 27th
|
21:30 ESP, 16:30 ARG, 13:30 MX
|
The League
|
DAZN
|
Valladolid
|
August 31st
|
17:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 09:00 MX
|
The League
|
Movistar +
|
Girona
|
September 15th
|
to be confirmed
|
The League
|
Villarreal
|
September 22
|
to be confirmed
|
The League
#schedule #Barcelonas #matches #winning #Valencia
Leave a Reply