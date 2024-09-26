Atlético de Madrid visited the Balaídos stadium this Thursday to face Celta de Vigo, in the corresponding match of the 7th round of LaLiga and won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Julián Álvarez. The red and white team came into this match as fourth in the championship and with the aim of cutting points from FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.
These are the commitments that Simeone’s team will have to face in the coming weeks.
The first derby of the season between Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid is here. As always, it will be an exciting match with unfinished business, and it could be decisive in the development of LaLiga.
Last season, Atleti was the only team capable of defeating Ancelotti’s Madrid, and they did so twice: in LaLiga and in the Cup. Will they achieve another victory this Sunday?
After the intensity of the derby we jumped to the intensity of the Champions League. Atleti beat Leipzig on the first day with a goal in the last minute, and on Wednesday they visit a complicated place but with the conviction of continuing to add.
Atleti will have to move to another complicated place such as San Sebastián. Real Sociedad may not have started the season at their best level but they are not going to make things easy for Simeone’s team, who will have to apply themselves to the maximum if they want to leave the Reale Arena with the three points.
After the national team break, Atleti will face off against Leganés in a new Madrid derby. The Pepinero team is suffering in its return to the highest category of Spanish football but they will surely show their face and it will not be an easy game.
And Atleti’s fifth game will again be in the Champions League. Simeone’s team receives Lille, which is in the middle of the table in Ligue 1 and aspires to qualify among the top 24 in this new edition of the Champions League.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
real Madrid
|
September 29
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
LaLiga
|
DAZN
|
Benfica
|
October 2
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Royal Society
|
October 6
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
LaLiga
|
DAZN
|
Leganes
|
October 19
|
16:15 ESP, 11:15 ARG, 8:15 MX
|
LaLiga
|
Movistar LaLiga TV
|
Lille
|
October 23
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
