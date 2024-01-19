Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid met again today at the Cívitas Metropolitano to play in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. The tie was played in a single match and ended with a 4-2 red and white victory in extra time.
Simeone's men thus avenge the defeat they suffered in the Spanish Super Cup a week ago and advance to the next round in the KO tournament. Below we leave you with the schedule of the next five Atlético de Madrid games:
Atlético de Madrid returns to the league competition in a confrontation against Granada in Los Cármenes. The Andalusian team is being reinforced with many players in this winter market, especially in defense, and has announced that even more will arrive, with the aim of fighting for salvation, so the Cholo team will have to give their all to get the three points of Granada.
Classic Spanish football match between two great teams. Baraja's team has been having a much better campaign than could be expected at the beginning of the season, so they will try to make things difficult for the Colchonero team, in an important match for the objectives of both teams.
Match postponed due to Atlético de Madrid's participation in the Spanish Super Cup. Cholo Simeone's team will host Rayo Vallecano at the Metropolitano, a team that, although not at the same level as last season, has players very capable of unbalancing a match, and with a great technical level, so the match It won't be easy by any means for the Madrid team.
The Santiago Bernabéu will host the third of the three Madrid derbies that we have in less than a month. The match appears to be key for the future of both teams in the League, with Real Madrid aiming to continue competing at the top of the table, while Atlético de Madrid will try to seek its rise to the top positions, which, in a game like this, anything can happen.
After the Madrid derby, Cholo Simeone's men will visit the Andalusian capital to face Sevilla. In the first leg the colchoneros achieved a narrow victory and now they will look for a new victory
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Grenade
|
January 22
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar +
|
Valencia
|
January 28
|
16:15 ESP, 12:15 ARG, 9:15 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN
|
Vallecano Ray
|
January 31
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar +
|
real Madrid
|
February 4
|
17:00 ESP, 13:00 ARG, 10:00 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar +
|
Seville
|
February 11th
|
To be confirmed
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
