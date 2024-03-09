After achieving a balmy victory on the previous LaLiga matchday against Real Betis, Atlético de Madrid faced this duel corresponding to matchday 28 against Cádiz with the aim of gaining good feelings for the next matches to come, of maximum demand for those of Cholo. Finally, they fell in a surprising 2-0 result with a double from Juanmi and are getting into trouble for qualification for the Champions League next year.
Ahead, Cholo Simeone's men will have to face important commitments in the Champions League and LaLiga that can define the immediate future of the club this season:
After the adverse result in the first leg, Cholo's team will have to look for a comeback in a match in which the support of the fans will be key. Inter Milan is currently flying, with players in great shape, so the colchoneros will have to give their all if they want to earn a place in the quarterfinals of the competition.
After trying to come back in the round of 16 of the Champions League, Cholo Simeone's men will have to prepare for another tough game, this time in the league championship, against FC Barcelona. It will be a crucial match for both teams that want to get closer to Real Madrid and try to fight to lift the title at the end of the season.
After the tough match against the Barça team, the colchoneros will have to visit the La Cerámica Stadium in a complicated duel against Villarreal. Marcelino's team are improving their game after a very irregular start to the season, gradually rising in the standings, so the game will not be easy for Cholo's team.
Following this round of demanding matches, another great game, this time against the second placed team in LaLiga at the Wanda Metropolitano. It will be a key match for both teams, and Cholo's team will have to show a high level if they want to get the three points against the revelation team of the championship.
And to close this upcoming calendar of the colchonero team, Cholo's team will have to visit Mendizorroza in a demanding match against Alavés, a team that is in the middle zone of the classification and that is putting together good games, so we will see how this solves difficult exit for Atlético de Madrid.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Inter de Milan
|
March 13
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
FC Barcelona
|
March 17
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN LaLiga TV
|
Villarreal
|
April 1st
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
|
Girona
|
April 14th
|
To be confirmed
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
|
Alavés
|
April, the 21st
|
To be confirmed
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
