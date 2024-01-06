The start of the year for Atlético de Madrid was not as expected. The team faced the first LaLiga game against Girona with the hope of starting its journey in 2024 on the right foot. After a truly great game that was a true Christmas gift for the spectator, Cholo Simeone's team could not defeat Michel's Girona, who ended up winning with a goal in injury time, ending the match with a result of 4-3 in favor of the Catalan team.
On the other hand, the team made its debut in the Copa del Rey with great expectations to do well in the competition, and finally beat Lugo by a result of 1-3.
With its mind already set on the next matches, Atlético faces key matches in different competitions, which will determine the immediate future of the club this season, and could be an important incentive for the final stretch. Therefore, below we bring you the following matches that Cholo Simeone's team will have to face after the defeat against Girona.
Real Madrid vs Atlético de Madrid, Spanish Super Cup semi-final
After the debut in the Copa del Rey, Atlético de Madrid will travel to Saudi Arabia to face the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup that will face Real Madrid. The Madrid derby moves beyond our borders this time, in a truly great game that will surely not disappoint the viewer. Cholo Simeone's team will try to play a very tactical match against a merengue team that is coming forward with players who are standing out worldwide, as is the case of Jude Bellingham. Given all this, swords are drawn and a great football battle is expected.
Granada vs Atlético de Madrid, 21st matchday of LaLiga
Atlético de Madrid will return to the LaLiga competition, we will see if after lifting a new title or not, in what will be a capital match to not lose the rhythm of those at the top. The Cholo team will face a Granada team that seems to be taking flight little by little, with some new signings that are giving the team an extra point of competitiveness, so a good football match is expected in Los Cármenes.
Important match for Cholo Simeone's team against a Valencia that is in good shape, and with a season with better results than could be expected at the beginning of the season. It has many young players who are performing at a high level, and with good management by Baraja, the team that seems convinced to fight in the New Metropolitano.
Atlético de Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, 20th matchday of LaLiga
Atlético de Madrid will play their postponed match here as a result of playing the Spanish Super Cup, so it will be a good time to add three in a match against an always complicated rival such as Rayo Vallecano who, although not at the level of Last season, it had a lot of danger from three quarters forward, with very fast players and a lot of dynamism on the wings.
Real Madrid vs Atlético de Madrid, 23rd matchday of LaLiga
Atlético de Madrid will face Real Madrid in a new derby in less than a month, after the Spanish Super Cup. This is a key match for Cholo Simeone's team if they want to continue having a chance to compete in LaLiga, since a defeat against the white team could be a definitive blow in their fight to win the domestic title at the end of the season.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
real Madrid
|
January 10
|
20:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Spain Supercup
|
Movistar Spanish Super Cup
|
Grenade
|
January 20
|
16:15 ESP, 12:15 ARG, 9:15 MX
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
|
Valencia
|
January 28
|
16:15 ESP, 12:15 ARG, 9:15 MX
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
|
Vallecano Ray
|
January 31
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
|
real Madrid
|
February 4
|
17:00 ESP, 13:00 ARG, 10:00 MX
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
