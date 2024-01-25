Thursday, January 25, 2024
The schedule with Atlético de Madrid's next five games after () against Sevilla

January 25, 2024
in Sports
The schedule with Atlético de Madrid's next five games after () against Sevilla

After eliminating Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid faced this important quarterfinal match against Sevilla, with the aim of achieving a place among the four best in the competition. Finally, in a very close match, Atlético de Madrid ended up winning 1-0 against Sevilla, with a goal from Depay, who had come off the bench.

Ahead, Cholo Simeone's team has important confrontations, especially in LaLiga, to try to get closer to the top of the standings, which Girona and Real Madrid lead many points ahead of the rest.

Classic Spanish football match between two great teams. Baraja's team has been having a much better campaign than could be expected at the beginning of the season, so they will try to make things difficult for the Colchonero team, in an important match for the objectives of both teams.

Javi Guerra, Mario Hermoso

Valencia CF v Atletico Madrid – LaLiga EA Sports / Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Match postponed due to Atlético de Madrid's participation in the Spanish Super Cup. Cholo Simeone's team will host Rayo Vallecano at the Metropolitano, a team that, although not at the same level as last season, has players very capable of unbalancing a match, and with a great technical level, so the match It won't be easy by any means for the Madrid team.

Luis Alfonso of Rayo Vallecano in action during the LaLiga...

Luis Alfonso of Rayo Vallecano in action during the LaLiga… / SOPA Images/GettyImages

The Santiago Bernabéu will host the third of the three Madrid derbies that we have in less than a month. The match appears to be key for the future of both teams in the League, with Real Madrid aiming to continue competing at the top of the table, while Atlético de Madrid will try to seek its rise to the top positions, for which, in a game like this, anything can happen.

Rodrigo De Paul (R) of Atletico de Madrid and Jude...

Rodrigo De Paul (R) of Atletico de Madrid and Jude… / SOPA Images/GettyImages

Atlético has qualified for the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey, and will wait for a rival to fight for a place in the final that will be played in La Cartuja on April 6.

After the Madrid derby, Cholo Simeone's men will visit the Andalusian capital to face Sevilla. In the first leg the colchoneros achieved a narrow victory and now they will look for a new victory that will allow them to continue fighting for the LaLiga title.

Koke Resurreccion, Oliver Torres

Atletico Madrid v Sevilla FC – LaLiga EA Sports / Diego Souto/GettyImages

Rival

Date

Schedule

Competition

TV channel

Valencia

January 28

21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX

The league

DAZN

Vallecano Ray

January 31

21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX

The league

Movistar LaLiga

real Madrid

February 4

21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX

The league

Movistar LaLiga

To be confirmed

February 7th

To be confirmed

Copa del Rey

To be confirmed

Seville

February 11th

18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX

The league

To be confirmed

