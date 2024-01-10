Atlético de Madrid faced the semi-final match of the Spanish Super Cup with great enthusiasm to play a great role in the competition. Finally, after a real great game of football, the Colchonero team ended up losing the match by a score of 5-3.
From here on, after this defeat in the Spanish Super Cup, Cholo Simeone's team will have to face key matches in several competitions, starting with the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey and, later, with several very important matches to try to get closer to the top positions in the fight for LaLiga.
Next, we bring you the following confrontations that the mattress team will have to face.
The capricious draw wanted to give us a new Madrid derby in this month of January, which will mean the elimination of one of the teams that are candidates to win the trophy at the end of the season. No match between these two teams is the same, and after the confrontation in the Spanish Super Cup, the rivalry is more alive than ever. The two clubs have great aspirations in this competition, so they will have to leave everything on the field to earn a place in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey.
After these two competitions, Atlético de Madrid returns to the league competition in a confrontation against Granada in Los Cármenes. The Andalusian team is being reinforced with many players in this winter market, especially in defense, and has announced that even more will arrive, with the aim of fighting for salvation, so the Cholo team will have to give their all to get the three points of Granada.
Classic Spanish football match between two great teams. Baraja's team has been having a much better campaign than could be expected at the beginning of the season, so they will try to make things difficult for the Colchonero team, in an important match for the objectives of both teams.
Match postponed due to Atlético de Madrid's participation in the Spanish Super Cup. Cholo Simeone's team will host Rayo Vallecano at the Metropolitano, a team that, although not at the same level as last season, has players very capable of unbalancing a match, and with a great technical level, so the match It won't be easy by any means for the Madrid team.
The Santiago Bernabéu will host the third of the three Madrid derbies that we have in less than a month. The match appears to be key for the future of both teams in the League, with Real Madrid aiming to continue competing at the top of the table, while Atlético de Madrid will try to seek its rise to the top positions, for which, in a game like this, anything can happen.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
real Madrid
|
January 18
|
21:30 ESP, 17:30 ARG, 14:30 MX
|
Copa del Rey
|
To be confirmed
|
Grenade
|
January 22
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
|
Valencia
|
January 28
|
16:15 ESP, 12:15 ARG, 9:15 MX
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
|
Vallecano Ray
|
January 31
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
|
real Madrid
|
February 4
|
17:00 ESP, 13:00 ARG, 10:00 MX
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
#schedule #Atlético #Madrid39s #games #Madrid #Super #Cup
