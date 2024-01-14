After the great season that Aston Villa is having, in which they are in the top positions fighting for the Premier League title, the team wanted to maintain that good streak in the confrontation against Everton at Goodison Park, and finally Unai Emery's set ()
After this match, we bring you the next matches that Los Villanos will have to face.
Unai Emery's team will play a new round of the FA Cup in a very demanding match that will face Chelsea. Both teams really want to do great things in this historic competition, so it will be a nice dispute to see who gets a place in the next round.
Unai Emery's team will return to the domestic competition to face Newcastle. The Magpies team qualified for the Champions League last year. However, this year is not going as expected, eliminated from the European competition, and very far from the top positions in the Premier League, so they will try to play a good game to recover their feelings.
The next game that the team will have to face blue It will be against the bottom of the competition. A priori, Unai Emery's team should be able to get the three points without many problems, although as we well know, in the world of football you never know.
Important game at home to measure feelings in this stretch of the season. Manchester United has not performed at its highest level for a few years, so it could be a good opportunity to continue fighting to stay in the top positions in the domestic competition.
On this occasion, Aston Villa will face a team away from home that is not doing badly this season. Located in the middle of the table, they have good players, so a difficult start is expected for Unai Emery's team.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Chelsea
|
26 of January
|
20:45 ESP, 16:45 ARG, 13:45 MX
|
FA Cup
|
DAZN
|
Newcastle
|
January 30th
|
21:15 ESP, 17:15 ARG, 14:15 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Sheffield United
|
February 3rd
|
18:3W ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Manchester United
|
February 11th
|
17:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 12:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Fulham
|
February 17th
|
16:00 ESP, 12 ARG, 9:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
For more Premier League news
#schedule #Aston #Villa39s #games #Everton
Leave a Reply