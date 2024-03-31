Today Arsenal visited Manchester City in a key match in the Premier League. The match was played at the Etihad Stadium and ended with a disappointing score of 0-0. Below we leave you with the schedule with Arsenal's next five games after this confrontation:
After the tough match against Manchester City that will be of vital importance in the dispute for the Premier League, Arsenal will have to receive the visit of a team that marks the relegation places of the competition such as Luton Town, in need of points to Try to get closer to the rescue stations.
Complicated start for Arteta's team against a Brighton that is looking closely at European competitions. In a good season for De Zerbi's team, the only certainty will be that they will not make things easy for the Gunner team, who will have to give their all if they want to get a positive result from this match.
Mikel Arteta's men will have to face the first leg of the quarterfinals against one of the favorites to win the Champions League. Bayern Munich will visit Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in a match that could be key for the outcome of the tie.
As the fourth game of these gunners, a tough confrontation against one of the surprises of the season. Unai Emery's team is fourth in the standings, and although the level has dropped a little recently with two defeats in the last five games, it is undoubtedly a very complicated opponent that will not make things easy for Arteta's team. .
After this match we will know the team that will be one of the four participants in the semifinals of the highest European competition at club level. The first leg can be a lifeline for Arsenal and get a good result to defend in Germany.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Luton Town
|
April 3
|
20:30 ESP, 16:30 ARG, 13:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Brighton
|
6 of April
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Bayern
|
April 9th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
UCL
|
Movistar +
|
Aston Villa
|
April 14th
|
17:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Bayern
|
April 17th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
UCL
|
Movistar +
