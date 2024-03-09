After the bulky result of the previous Premier League day, in which the gunners They beat Sheffield United by a result of 0-6, Arsenal now faced this match corresponding to the 28th round of the championship with the aim of maintaining the good dynamic and continuing to fight at the top of the table. Finally, they won 2-1 in a match that was extremely close.
Ahead, Arteta's men will have to face important commitments in both the Champions League and the Premier League:
Decisive match at the Emirates to determine which team will be in the quarterfinal pot. In the first leg the Portuguese won by the minimum, so Arteta's team is forced to come back if they do not want to be eliminated from the competition early, in a season in which there are many hopes and expectations in this tournament, so we will see what they are capable of the gunners.
Mikel Arteta and his team will have an important appointment against Manchester City that can set the course for each club in the Premier League. So far only one point difference separates these teams classified as second and third. The match promises great emotions and the winner could give an important blow to the table in the league.
After the tough match against Manchester City that will be of vital importance in the dispute for the Premier League, Arsenal will have to receive the visit of a team that marks the relegation places of the competition such as Luton Town, in need of points to Try to get closer to the rescue stations.
Complicated start for Arteta's team against a Brighton that is looking closely at European competitions, in a good season for De Zerbi's team, so they will surely not make things easy for Arteta's team, who will have to give their all if they want get a positive result from this meeting.
And to close this upcoming calendar of the gunners, a tough game against one of the surprises of the season. Unai Emery's team is fourth in the standings, and although the level has dropped a little recently, it is undoubtedly a very difficult opponent who will not make things easy for Arteta's team.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Porto
|
March 12
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Manchester City
|
March 31st
|
17:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Luton Town
|
April 3
|
20:30 ESP, 16:30 ARG, 13:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Brighton
|
6 of April
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Aston Villa
|
April 13th
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
