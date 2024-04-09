Arsenal and Bayern Munich met at the Emirates Stadium in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. A priori the tie seemed very even despite the fact that the two teams arrived with different feelings. The London team has just regained the lead in the Premier League, while the Bavarian team suffered a defeat that leaves them 16 points behind Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.
The duel between the English and Germans ended with a 2-2 result and everything will be decided in the second leg.
Ahead, Arteta's team will have to face important matches in both the Premier and the Champions League, and the club's immediate future in the season is played out in these duels.
More news about the Champions League
The first match of the gunners It will be a tough confrontation against one of the surprises of the season. Unai Emery's team is fourth in the standings, and although the level has dropped a little recently with two defeats in the last five games, it is undoubtedly a very complicated opponent that will not make things easy for Arteta's team. .
Arsenal is the leader of the Premier League, tied with Liverpool and with one point more than Manchester City, and they know that to maintain that position they cannot fail in any game.
After this match we will know the team that will be one of the four participants in the semifinals of the highest European competition at club level. The winner of this tie will face Real Madrid or Manchester City in the next round of the tournament.
After the Champions League quarter-final duel, which could be a turning point, Arteta's team will have to visit the Molineux Stadium to face a Wolverhampton that is fighting for European places, so the gunners They will have to give their highest level if they want to achieve a victory in this match.
After the match against Wolves, Arsenal, the previously postponed matchday 29 will take place, in one of the most demanding matches that Arteta's team will have to face in the fight for the title. A victory in this match would give the players a lot of confidence and would be a step forward for the final duels.
To close this round of five games, a very exciting clash lies ahead. Arsenal will have to visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to face Tottenham, which is currently fourth in the Premier League but could lose that position to Aston Villa if it fails in a match.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Aston Villa
|
April 14th
|
17:30 ESP, 12:30 ARG, 9:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Bayern Munich
|
April 17th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MEX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Wolves
|
April 20th
|
20:30 ESP, 15:30 ARG, 12:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Chelsea
|
April 23rd
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MEX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Tottenahm
|
28th of April
|
15:00 ESP, 10:00 ARG, 7:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
#schedule #Arsenal39s #games #Bayern #Munich #Champions #League
Leave a Reply