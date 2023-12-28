Arsenal had one of its worst presentations against a combative West Ham. The Gunners lost 0-2 to the Hammers; Tomas Soucek and Konstantinos Mavropanos were the authors of the goals.
With this result, Mikel Arteta's team remained on 40 points and fell to second position.
Arsenal's schedule will get more difficult, as they will have two games against Liverpool in their next five games.
Below we leave you with the schedule of Arsenal's next five games:
In the Boxing Day finale, Arsenal take on Fulham at Craven Cottage on December 31. Both teams look to secure vital points in an exciting London duel. Prepare for a battle on the last day of the year!
In a vibrant FA Cup showdown, Arsenal host Liverpool in London. The historic rivalry and the excitement of the tournament add a special ingredient to this clash of titans in search of passage to the next round
The first Premier League match of 2024 for Mikel Arteta's men will have to face Crystal Palace, a mid-table club that always gives war to those at the top. Arsenal cannot afford a puncture in this match.
Saying goodbye to the month of January, Mikel Arteta's men will have to visit Nottingham Forest to play the twenty-second matchday of the Premier League. Another duel that Mikel Arteta cannot miss to continue in the fight for first place.
After the FA Cup match, Arsenal and Liverpool will meet again, this time in the Premier League. This match will be key for Mikel Arteta and Jürgen Klopp's men to take first place in the competition
#schedule #Arsenal39s #games
Leave a Reply