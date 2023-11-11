The team led by Cristiano Ronaldo faced Al Wahda away from home in a match corresponding to matchday 13 of the Saudi Arabian league. The Yellow Wave won by a score of 1-3.
Al Nassr occupies second place in the table and hopes to hunt down the championship leaders, Al Hilal. BOTH are two of the big favorites to win the title.
Below we leave you with the schedule of Al Nassr’s next five games:
CR7’s men will face a rival, a priori, much weaker. They will try to get closer to the highest positions in the classification again.
The Saudi team will have to perform in the AFC Champions League against Persepolis. It will be a confrontation between first and second in the group.
After the Asian competition match, Cristiano Ronaldo’s team will have to face a tough Saudi league match against the sadly injured Neymar’s team.
After this tough Saudi league match, Al Nassr will have to play an AFC Champions League match against Istiqtol on the opposite field. This will be the sixth date of the competition for Al Nassr virtually qualified to the next round.
To conclude, Al Nassr will return to the league competition and will do so in their stadium in front of their fans to face a mid-table team such as Al Riyadh.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Al Okhdood
|
November 24
|
19:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
Saudi League
|
Persepolis
|
November 27
|
19:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
AFC
|
Al Hilal
|
December 1st
|
19:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
Saudi League
|
Istiqlol
|
December 5
|
19:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
AFC
|
Riyadh
|
December 8
|
19:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
Saudi League
