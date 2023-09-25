After starting the local competition with two defeats, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr has won five consecutive victories in the Saudi Pro League, which allows it to be in fifth position with 15 points, just three behind the leader Al-Ittihad FC.
After playing for the King Cup in their round of 16, against Ohod, which finished 5-1 in favor of the yellow team, the Arab team has a busy schedule with many commitments from different competitions in a few days. We review it, so you are aware of everything.
They must quickly return to focusing on the Saudi League, where Al Nassr will face Al Tai in an a priori simple match. Cristiano Ronaldo’s men should not have many problems to get the three points in this match.
Here we go with the second day of the Arab Champions League. Those from CR7 will face Istiqlol and will try to reach matchday two at the top of the standings.
After that Arab Champions clash, they will be local again to face Abha in the domestic league, another match in which they should not encounter any problems to win and remain in the top group.
As if that were not enough, they will once again be home in their stadium for the Saudi league, although with several days of rest in between: on October 20, the rival will be Damac.
|
RIVAL
|
DATE
|
HOUR
|
COMPETENCE
|
Al Tai SC
|
9/29
|
20:00 ESP, 15:00 ARG, 12:00 MX
|
Saudi League
|
Istiqlol
|
2/10
|
17:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 09:00 MX
|
AFC Champions League
|
Abha
|
6/10
|
20:00 ESP, 15:00 ARG, 12:00 MX
|
Saudi League
|
Damac
|
20/10
|
17:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 09:00 MX
|
Saudi League
|
Al Duhail
|
10/24
|
20:00 ESP, 15:00 ARG, 12:00 MX
|
AFC Champions League
