After the last important victory against Al Faiha, Al Nassr faced this Saudi Professional League match with the need to add three points to avoid falling behind the first place, which is Al Hilal. The match was expected to be complicated, the duel was tied 2-2 until the 86th minute, but Anderson Talisca achieved the final 2-3.
The team led by Cristiano Ronaldo, which is at a very good scoring level, will have to face several important commitments in different competitions, with the aim of continuing the good streak of victories.
Last team in the Saudi Pro League classification. This match should not pose many complications a priori for Cristiano Ronaldo's team among others, who in order to climb back to the first position in the table, will have to win simple matches like this one. Leaving points would be a surprise for everyone.
After a great round of 16 tie in which Cristiano Ronaldo's team won 3-0 on aggregate, the team now faces these quarterfinals with the hope of playing a great role in the competition, for They will have to play a good game if they want to have a serious chance of lifting the title.
The anticipated clash between Al Nassr and Al Raed promises excitement in the Saudi league. Al Nassr, eager to maintain his position at the top of the table, faces a challenging Al Raed, determined to move up the standings. Fans expect a confrontation full of intensity and memorable moments.
The decisive match of the tie, which Al Nassr hopes to reach with a positive result from the first leg. The team dreams of lifting the competition trophy, so they will have to give their best if they want to have a chance.
Key match in the league between first and second place. The fight between the two teams is burning, and whoever wins could hit the table to win the title of champion at the end of the season.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Al-Hazem
|
February 29
|
18:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Marca.com
|
Al Ain
|
March 4
|
13:00 ESP, 9:00 ARG, 6:00 MX
|
AFC Champions League
|
Marca.com
|
Al Raed
|
7 of March
|
18:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Marca.com
|
Al Ain
|
March 11th
|
13:00 ESP, 9:00 ARG, 6:00 MX
|
AFC Champions League
|
Marca.com
|
Al-Ahli
|
March, 15th
|
20:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Marca.com
