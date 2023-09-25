With Neymar as the top figure, Al Hilal is an attraction for fans since it is also full of great footballers, in addition to the Brazilian star, such as the Moroccan goalkeeper Bondthe central Kalidou Koulibalythe Portuguese midfielder Ruben Nevesthe former Lazio Milinkovic-Savicanother Brazilian offensive like Malcolm and the Serbian goalscorer Mitrovic.
Being the only undefeated team in the Saudi Pro League after seven games, and one point behind the sole leader Al-Ittihad FC, the blue and white team faced Al Jabalain for the King Cup and won by 1- 0 and this will allow you to focus on a calendar with many games in a few days.
The team led by the Argentine Ever Banega and the Belgian Yannick Carrasco will face Al Hilal: it does not arrive in the best way, since it lost three of the last five games it played.
After drawing against Navbahor Namangan (Uzb) on matchday 1 of the competition, those led by the Brazilian star will look for a victory here to be able to recover. They will be visitors.
Al Hilal will have a new trip away from home on October 7, when they visit Al Akhdoud Club Stadium (Najran). They shouldn’t have any major problems beating him, since they lost four of the last five games played.
The King Fahd International Stadium (Riyadh) awaits this clash on October 19, where the locals are heavy favorites to win.
Neymar and company will visit India to play against Mumbai City.
|
RIVAL
|
DATE
|
HOUR
|
COMPETENCE
|
Al Shabab
|
9/29
|
20:00 ESP, 15:00 ARG, 12:00 MX
|
Saudi Professional League
|
Nassaji
|
3/10
|
17:00 ESP, 13:00 ARG, 10:00 MX
|
Asian Champions League
|
Al Akhdoud
|
7/10
|
17:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 09:00 MX
|
Saudi Professional League
|
Al Khaleej
|
10/19
|
20:00 ESP, 15:00 ARG, 12:00 MX
|
Saudi Professional League
|
Mumbai City
|
10/23
|
20:00 ESP, 15:00 ARG, 12:00 MX
|
Asian Champions League
#schedule #Hilals #games #Jabalain #Neymar #play