The selection of the USA continues in the preparation to face the Nations League and the Gold Cup 2023.
As has become customary, the team from the country of the stars and stripes is one of the favorites to take the title of the two competitions, this above the Mexican team that has not been able to beat the neighboring country in the most recent encounters.
Precisely, in the most recent game the United States faced Mexico in a friendly game, drawing 1-1 at the Satate Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
For now, here we present the complete schedule of the matches that the American team will be playing.
United States vs. Mexico
The next commitment of the United States is against the Mexican team. This will be a match to win or die, since they meet in the semifinal of the League of Nations of the Concacaf. The winner will face the winner of the match between Panama and Canada.
United States vs. Jamaica
Next Saturday, June 24, the 2023 Gold Cup will begin and the United States opens amenities when it is measured against its Jamaican counterpart. Without a doubt, a difficult game for those led by coach Anthony Hudson.
To be defined vs. United States
The second game of the Gold Cup for the United States is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, June 28, although the rival team is yet to be defined.
United States vs. Trinidad and Tobago
The third and last match of the regular season for the United States is against the Trinidad and Tobago team. Without a doubt, another tight commitment for the country of the stars and stripes.
