The Spanish team already knows its schedule for Euro 2024, which will be held in Germany. Spain will have a tough confrontation in the group stage, framed in the B Groupnicknamed by many as the “group of death.”
Those of Luis De la Fuente will debut on June, 15 in the Olympic Stadium in Berlin before Croatiarunner-up in the world in 2018. The second match will be June 20th at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen against the current European champion, Italy. The group stage will close on June 24 at the Merkur Spiel Arena before Albania.
The Spanish selection will have to overcome a tough process in the group stage to qualify for the round of 16. However, La Roja has proven in recent years to be one of the best teams in the world and has the potential to go far in Euro 2024.
Can Spain overcome the 'group of death' and win its fourth European Championship? We will have the answer starting June 14. Luis de La Fuente's men are a rival to beat given the skill that the coach has shown when creating a team that combines youth and experience at the same time.
06/15/24
|
Cluster
|
Schedule
|
Game
|
b
|
18:00
|
Spain vs Croatia
06/20/24
|
Cluster
|
Schedule
|
Game
|
b
|
21:00
|
Spain vs Italy
06/24/24
|
Cluster
|
Schedule
|
Matches
|
b
|
21:00
|
Albania vs Spain
|
Position
|
Selection
|
Q
|
DG
|
GF
|
1st
|
Spain
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2nd
|
Croatia
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3rd
|
Albania
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4th
|
Italy
|
0
|
0
|
0
The dates of the different rounds of Euro 2024 are the following:
