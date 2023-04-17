The feline team could do little to come out with the three units from the Corregidora Stadium and they stayed in 7th place with 21 points. For now, here we present the next matches of those led by coach Robert Dante SIboldi.

An exciting game is expected and where those led by coach Robert Dante Siboldi will seek to get oil from home for the return.

In the last game in which they met, the emeralds won by the slightest difference.