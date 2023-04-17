The Tigres team drew 0-0 in their game on matchday 15 of Mexican soccer against the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro.
The feline team could do little to come out with the three units from the Corregidora Stadium and they stayed in 7th place with 21 points. For now, here we present the next matches of those led by coach Robert Dante SIboldi.
The next game for Tigres will be against the Camoteros del Puebla, on the Universitario field. Difficult match for Tigres, since Puebla can use these types of matches, where they have two consecutive victories.
The Tigres team managed to advance to the next round of the Concachampions where they will face the Lion.
An exciting game is expected and where those led by coach Robert Dante Siboldi will seek to get oil from home for the return.
In the last game of the regular phase of the tournament, the Felinos will close their activity on the Nou Camp field, when they once again face La Fiera.
In the last game in which they met, the emeralds won by the slightest difference.
On Tuesday, May 2, the second leg of the Concachampions semifinals will be played. The cats will enter the field of León again for the pass to the grand final.
The fifth game already confirmed for those of the ‘U’ will be against the Portland Timbers, in the game corresponding to the Leagues Cup. Although before this meeting there will be more clashes between the cats, depending on their position in the MX League.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Hour
|
Competition
|
Puebla
|
April 20th
|
8:05 p.m.
|
MX League
|
Lion
|
April 25th
|
To define
|
concachampions
|
Lion
|
April 30th
|
7:05 p.m.
|
MX League
|
Lion
|
may 2
|
7:05 p.m.
|
concachampions
|
Portland Timbers
|
July 25
|
To define
|
League Cup
