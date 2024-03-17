Matchday number 11 of the League Cupand the “Millionaire” received Gymnastics and Fencing La Plata in it More Monumental after having become Argentine super champion. This meeting before Wolf It was more than important because it is the penultimate game that River will play on their home court prior to the playoffs.
With 21 units, The band remains at the top of the Zone A in the Professional League Cup after coming back 3-1 to tripero thanks to the notes of Claudio Echeverri, Leandro González Pirez and Facundo Colidiowith Benjamin Dominguez marking for the visit.
The team of Martin Demichelis He has a very busy agenda, 90min Let's review how the path of the millionaire group follows:
Sunday, March 31 – Huracán vs River Plate – Date 12 – LPF
Decisive match for River that seeks the best position in the table and secure its place in the quarterfinals of the League Cup. The millionaire team cannot let up and although it faces a team with no chance of qualifying, it will have to put its best on the field to avoid risking its place. The last time they faced each other The balloon He turned the game around on the hour.
Sunday, April 7 – River vs Rosario Central – Date 13 – LPF
Last commitment to be played in the Monumental in this Cup. As always, it will be a spectacle worth sitting down to watch since the latest history between these teams has been captivating. Beyond the fact that it is the prelude to what is to come in the playoffs.
Sunday, April 14 – Instituto vs River – Date 14 – LPF
This will be the last trip that the group of Martin Demichelisit is the last date of the League Cup and, currently, both teams have a chance to qualify, Instituto a little further behind than the Millionaire, but with the latent possibilities of being able to add and reach the classification zone. If this happens, the match that at one time might have seemed inconsequential will become totally decisive for both.
To confirm
The aforementioned matches already have their respective days, times and dates confirmed. However, River You will have to wait to find out how your agenda continues. In principle, the playoffs of the League Cupadded to the fact that the Libertadores Cup It would also start in April.
