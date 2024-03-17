With 21 units, The band remains at the top of the Zone A in the Professional League Cup after coming back 3-1 to tripero thanks to the notes of Claudio Echeverri, Leandro González Pirez and Facundo Colidiowith Benjamin Dominguez marking for the visit.

The team of Martin Demichelis He has a very busy agenda, 90min Let's review how the path of the millionaire group follows:

RIVER STILL UNDEfeated IN THE PROFESSIONAL LEAGUE CUP The Millionaire won against #Gym at the Monumental and accumulates 5 wins and 6 draws in 11 dates. In addition, it is the team that scored the most goals (21) in the competition. pic.twitter.com/cJCXORUbr9 — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) March 17, 2024