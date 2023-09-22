Plunging into the intensity of Saudi football, Al Ittihad are preparing to face a series of electrifying matches after their 2-1 victory over Al Fateh on matchday seven of the league. This team, imbued with passion and determination, embarks on a challenging journey that ranges from duels in the league to battles in the Saudi Champions Cup. With each match loaded with expectations and excitement, let’s take a look at how Al Ittihad’s next journey is shaping up in their quest for greatness.
Al Ittihad embark on a journey towards the Saudi Champions Cup against Al Kholood. Every step in this tournament becomes relevant as they seek to win the title. Determination will be at its peak in this high-level challenge.
After playing this Saudi Champions Cup match, Karim Benzema’s team will return to work in the Saudi Arabian league championship and will do so against Al Fayha in a match in which the visitors are slight favorites over their rivals.
They will have to travel to Iran to play the second day of the AFC Champions League against Sepahan. On the first day the Saudis emerged victorious after beating FC AGMK by three goals to zero,
The only match that Al Ittihad will play at home will be none other than against Al Ahli in a match that will pit two giants of Saudi football against each other.
To finish these next five games, they will face Al Taawoun for matchday number 10 of the Saudi league championship.
#schedule #matches #Ittihad #duel #Fateh